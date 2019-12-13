Fire breaks out at Suffolk prison

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance crews are at the scene of a fire at HM Highpoint South prison in west Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at HM Highpoint South prison in Suffolk.

Firefighters were called to the scene at the prison in west Suffolk at 3.20pm today.

Three crews from Haverhill and Wickhambrook were despatched to battle the blaze, to find it had been extinguished before their arrival.

An ambulance has also been called, although the extent of any injuries is not known at this time.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.