Firefighters called to house blaze in Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 18:26 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:18 14 July 2019
Archant
Three fire crews have been called to a house blaze, which broke out late on Sunday afternoon.
You may also want to watch:
The fire started at an address in Carsons Drive, Great Cornard, shortly after 5.30pm on Sunday, July 14.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it involved an oven.
Two fire crews from Sudbury and another from Long Melford were called to the scene, and the incident was under control by 6.15pm.
Comments have been disabled on this article.