Firefighters called to house blaze in Suffolk

Three fire crews were called (stock picture) Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Three fire crews have been called to a house blaze, which broke out late on Sunday afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The fire started at an address in Carsons Drive, Great Cornard, shortly after 5.30pm on Sunday, July 14.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it involved an oven.

Two fire crews from Sudbury and another from Long Melford were called to the scene, and the incident was under control by 6.15pm.