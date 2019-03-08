Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Firefighters called to house blaze in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 18:26 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:18 14 July 2019

Three fire crews were called (stock picture) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Three fire crews were called (stock picture) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Three fire crews have been called to a house blaze, which broke out late on Sunday afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

The fire started at an address in Carsons Drive, Great Cornard, shortly after 5.30pm on Sunday, July 14.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it involved an oven.

Two fire crews from Sudbury and another from Long Melford were called to the scene, and the incident was under control by 6.15pm.

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

‘I will do everything in my power to stop the closure’ - MP supports school campaigners

An aerial image in the presentation documents showing the two school sites Picture: GOVERNMENT DOCUMENT

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

‘I will do everything in my power to stop the closure’ - MP supports school campaigners

An aerial image in the presentation documents showing the two school sites Picture: GOVERNMENT DOCUMENT

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies from head injury

Hillman Avenue, Jaywick - police are investigating the murder of a man. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Campaigners dispute job creation claims for new nuclear power station

TASC members protesting over Sizewell C Picture: TASC

Chemical alert after mystery liquid poured into hedge in Ipswich park

Fire crews in Lakeside Road after reports of a hazardous substance being poured into a hedge in Stonelodge Park Picture: Mark Langford

Suffolk athlete Wilkinson wins bronze medal at European U-23 Champs

Callum Wilkinson, who won a bronze medal in the 20K race walk at the European Under-23 Championships in Sweden. Picture: PA

Firefighters called to house blaze in Suffolk

Three fire crews were called (stock picture) Picture: PHIL MORLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists