Fire crews spend three hours tackling blaze overnight at Ipswich house

Published: 8:31 AM April 24, 2021 Updated: 8:58 AM April 24, 2021

Fire crews and police were called to a house fire in Hawke Road, Ipswich - Credit: Contributed

Firefighters spent several hours overnight tackling a blaze that broke out at a home in Ipswich.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received a call-out to Hawke Road, near Landseer Park, at 11.58pm on Friday.

Five crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street fire station were called to the scene.

A stop to the incident was called by the fire service nearly three hours later, at 2.56am.

Suffolk police was also called to the scene and officers remained in Hawke Road for several hours after the fire service left.