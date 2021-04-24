News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Fire crews spend three hours tackling blaze overnight at Ipswich house

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:31 AM April 24, 2021    Updated: 8:58 AM April 24, 2021
Fire crews and police were called to a house fire in Hawke Road, Ipswich

Fire crews and police were called to a house fire in Hawke Road, Ipswich - Credit: Contributed

Firefighters spent several hours overnight tackling a blaze that broke out at a home in Ipswich.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received a call-out to Hawke Road, near Landseer Park, at 11.58pm on Friday.

Five crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street fire station were called to the scene.

A stop to the incident was called by the fire service nearly three hours later, at 2.56am.

Suffolk police was also called to the scene and officers remained in Hawke Road for several hours after the fire service left.

Ipswich Live
Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LU

A12 closed following serious collision

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Alan Judge celebrates after scoring Towns second goal to take them 2-0 up against Bristol Rovers.

Football | Video

'Nothing surprises me anymore' - Judge on Town departure

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Potential problems on the movement of goods between Europe and the UK post-Brexit are being consider

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

Man taken to hospital after 40ft container drops on lorry cab

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town

Why have ITFC's American owners issued £18m of new shares?

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon