Fire crews called to blaze at Mildenhall care home

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:11 PM February 22, 2022
Firefighters are currently tackling a fire at the Mildenhall Lodge care home 

Firefighters are currently tackling a fire at the Mildenhall Lodge care home - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters are currently tackling a fire at a care home in Mildenhall. 

Crews were called to Mildenhall Lodge care home in St Johns Close just after 11.05am today, Tuesday, February 22. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was located in the wellbeing centre of the care home. 

The added: "The building was empty and crews are using breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to tackle the fire."

There has been no report of any injuries. 

Crews from Newmarket and Mildenhall have been called to the scene. 

Care UK, which oversees the care home, has been approached for a comment. 

