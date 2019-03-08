Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM (c) copyright citizenside.com

Firefighters rushed to a blaze spanning three acres of undergrowth at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh.

Crews were called shortly after 11.30am this morning to reports of a “fire in the open” at the RSPB nature reserve on Leiston Road.

Three acres of undergrowth were alight, with firefighters using hose jets and beaters to tackle the blaze.

Three crews were called to the scene – two from Leiston and one from Aldeburgh.

A stop was called on the incident at roughly 1.20pm.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said an investigation will be launched into the cause of the fire.