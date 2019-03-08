Partly Cloudy

Updated

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

PUBLISHED: 13:08 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 25 March 2019

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Firefighters rushed to a blaze spanning three acres of undergrowth at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh.

Crews were called shortly after 11.30am this morning to reports of a “fire in the open” at the RSPB nature reserve on Leiston Road.

Three acres of undergrowth were alight, with firefighters using hose jets and beaters to tackle the blaze.

Three crews were called to the scene – two from Leiston and one from Aldeburgh.

A stop was called on the incident at roughly 1.20pm.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said an investigation will be launched into the cause of the fire.

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

