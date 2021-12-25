News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Christmas Day fire at family's converted barn

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:49 PM December 25, 2021
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire crews have rescued two people from a vehicle after a crash involving two vehicles - Credit: Nick Butcher

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a converted barn home on Christmas Day. 

Three crews from Princes Street, Stowmarket and Elmswell were called to the fire on Saxham Street in Stowupland at 5.40pm this afternoon.

It is believed to have broken out on the ground floor. 

There have been no reports of any casualties. 

The scene was made safe by around 7.15.pm. 

Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A CGI of the planned development for Berechurch Hall Road in Colchester

Planning and Development

County braced for 2,000-plus new homes after land approvals

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
Suffolk police officer

Land Rover stolen from driveway of property in east Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Here are seven new food businesses opening in Suffolk in 2022

Retail

Seven new food businesses opening in Suffolk in 2022

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Rekeem Harper and Luke Woolfenden will both be hopeful of a fresh start under a new manager

Football

The players who could benefit most from McKenna's arrival at Town

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon