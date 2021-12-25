Christmas Day fire at family's converted barn

Fire crews have rescued two people from a vehicle after a crash involving two vehicles - Credit: Nick Butcher

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a converted barn home on Christmas Day.

Three crews from Princes Street, Stowmarket and Elmswell were called to the fire on Saxham Street in Stowupland at 5.40pm this afternoon.

It is believed to have broken out on the ground floor.

There have been no reports of any casualties.

The scene was made safe by around 7.15.pm.

