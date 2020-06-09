Fire crews tackle blaze at derelict pub
PUBLISHED: 20:33 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 20:33 09 June 2020
Archant
Four fire crews were called to Haverhill this afternoon to tackle a blaze at a derelict pub.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the former Vixen pub, in Strasbourg Square, at 3.53pm after receiving reports of a fire.
You may also want to watch:
Firefighters from Clare, Haverhill and Wickhambrook attended the scene and discovered a fire had broke out on the ground floor.
The cause of the fire has not yet been established.
A fire service spokesman confirmed no one had suffered any injuries as a result of the incident.
A stop was called at 5.26pm, but a crew remained at the pub for a short while afterwards.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.