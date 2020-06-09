Fire crews tackle blaze at derelict pub

Four fire crews were called to the Vixen pub in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Four fire crews were called to Haverhill this afternoon to tackle a blaze at a derelict pub.

The cause of the fire has not been determined Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE The cause of the fire has not been determined Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the former Vixen pub, in Strasbourg Square, at 3.53pm after receiving reports of a fire.

Firefighters from Clare, Haverhill and Wickhambrook attended the scene and discovered a fire had broke out on the ground floor.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

A fire service spokesman confirmed no one had suffered any injuries as a result of the incident.

A stop was called at 5.26pm, but a crew remained at the pub for a short while afterwards.