Firefighters called to tackle blaze of 40 hay bales
PUBLISHED: 08:34 27 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:34 27 June 2020
Archant
Suffolk firefighters were called to Boxford yesterday evening to deal with a large field fire where 40 bales of hay had caught alight.
Two crews from Sudbury and one crew from Hadleigh arrived at the scene after being called at 6.46pm to reports of a fire in a field off the A1071 past Boxford.
When they arrived they found 40 bales of hay well alight and worked to extinguish the flames.
Firefighters remained at the site to dampen down before leaving the scene.
