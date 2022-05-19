News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fire breaks out in cell at Highpoint Prison

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 9:37 PM May 19, 2022
A person is receiving oxygen therapy after a fire in a cell at HMP Highpoint

A fire has broken out in a prison cell leaving a person requiring oxygen therapy. 

Four fire crews were sent to Highpoint Prison, near Newmarket, at 8.20pm.

The ambulance service and police also attended. 

A spokesman for the fire service said one casualty was removed from the cell by prison services.

The casualty is now receiving oxygen therapy. 

Fire crews tackled the blaze using two sets of breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet. 


Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Suffolk Live News
Newmarket News

