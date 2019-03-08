Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'It could lead to a tragedy' - Fire chief condemns wheelie bin arson attacks

PUBLISHED: 05:30 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 06:29 16 May 2019

Paul Goodman, group commander prevention and protection at Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service Picture: ARCHANT

Paul Goodman, group commander prevention and protection at Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A chief fire officer has condemned a recent spate of deliberate wheelie bin blazes, stressing the incidents "could lead to a tragedy".

Gloucester Road in Haverhill where one of the fires happened Picture: GOOGLE MAPSGloucester Road in Haverhill where one of the fires happened Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The string of bin blazes in Haverhill happened in the early hours of Wednesday, May 8 - with flames spreading to a nearby garage in one incident.

Firefighters were initially called after an officer from Suffolk police found a wheelie bin ablaze in Clements Close.

Crews were then called out a further six times, with fires reported in Gloucester Road, Greenfields Way, Clarendon Road, Leiston Road and Harewood Terrace.

A further fire then happened in Greenfields Way, while the bin fire in Harewood Terrace spread to a nearby garage and prompted the call-out of two more fire engines to fight the blaze.

Paul Goodman, group commander prevention and protection at Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, urged people to "consider the implications" of their actions.

He said while firefighters are dealing with incidents of this nature, they are not available for other emergencies.

You may also want to watch:

"Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service strongly condemn any deliberate fire setting, including the recent spate of bin fires in Haverhill," he said.

"While an appliance is committed to dealing with incidents like this, they are not available for other emergency calls, which could put lives at risk.

"Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service urge these people to consider the implication of their actions, including the damage caused, the cost to the tax payer and the impact on vulnerable persons, for example the elderly and children.

"Fire can grow at an alarming rate, especially in dry conditions. What may start out as a small fire, could lead to a tragedy."

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the force was investigating the arson incidents in the town.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 16 of May 8.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Information can also be reported via an anonymous form on the independent crime-fighting charity's website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘We have our targets and know the areas we want’ - O’Neill on Town’s summer transfer business

Town owner Marcus Evans (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch on. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Please let me have the chance to fight, says mum desperate to see her baby boy grow up

Karen Lane, 48, was diagnosed with rare esophageal cancer last year and has a three year old son. A former mental health nurse, Karen says she would like to see more councilling services for people living with cancer as well as more information provided to patients about upcoming medical trialsPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

GP surgery blames Brexit for drugs shortage

Holbrook and Shotley GP surgery in Holbrook Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Condition of man found unconscious in street improves but mystery remains

The Sudbury Community Hub, in Northern Road near where the man was found with serious injuries lying in the road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Family-run town jewellers to close doors

Stag and Doe Doe jewellers in Sudbury. Phil Zelley is pictured.

Reduce business rates or more pubs and shops will disappear, warns hotelier

Empty shops in Ipswich town centre. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists