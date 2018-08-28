Rain

Suffolk firefighters launch charity calendar

PUBLISHED: 10:38 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:39 26 November 2018

A calendar has been produced by Elmswell Fire Station Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

A calendar has been produced by Elmswell Fire Station Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

Archant

Firefighters from a Suffolk station are aiming to raise more than £4,000 for charity through a calendar showing what they love about their job.

Keen photographer and fire fighter Ruth Reed has taken images for the calendar Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUEKeen photographer and fire fighter Ruth Reed has taken images for the calendar Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

The crew from Elmswell Fire Station has raised a staggering £100,000 for charities and good causes in recent years and is hoping to add to that total with its latest project.

Firefighter Ruth Reed has designed a calendar to give people an insight into the life of an on-call crew member.

Each month of the 2019 calendar – entitled ‘Serving the Community’ – features an Elmswell firefighter describing the variety of different work they do.

Mrs Reed became an on-call firefighter with Elmswell fire station in April this year, having previously been a full-time firefighter in London.

“I wanted the calendar to show the dedication and skill of the crew, the versatility of our firefighter role and my pride in our fire service,” she said.

“It’s also to show our gratitude to both our community for their support, and our families and friends who regularly see us drop everything to respond to emergency incidents.

“I’m a keen photographer and have captured behind-the-scenes images at the station, as well as some dramatic shots from incidents we have attended in the last year, in particular the many field and stack fires this summer.”

Elmswell fire station is crewed by 11 on-call firefighters, and the majority give more than 120 hours each week to the job.

Mark Hardingham, Suffolk’s chief fire officer, said: “What Ruth and the firefighters at Elmswell have done is fantastic.

“Every year they raise thousands for local causes and the calendar is a really creative way to continue that work.

“Elmswell’s firefighters really are the heartbeat of their local community and this is a great way for the public to find out a little more about them, a perfect Christmas gift.”

All profits raised from sales of the calendar will be donated to local charities and good causes.

To purchase a calendar, contact ruth.reed@suffolk.gov.uk.

The calendars will also be on sale at various local events, follow the Elmswell Fire Station Facebook page for more information.

Calendars are A3 in size and cost £9.99 plus £3.95 postage and packing (if required).

