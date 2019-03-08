Firefighters save fish during searing hot weather

The extreme heat forced firefighters into action yesterday as a crew saved fish in a Suffolk pond by increasing oxygen.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crew was called just after 2pm to the Newt Pond in Castle Hill Recreation Ground, Haverhill.

Assisting the Environment Agency, the Haverhill crew oxygenated the Newt Pond using fresh water to preserve the pond life within it.

The fire crew was supported in the rescue by the fisheries team of the Environment Agency based at Kelvedon, Essex.

Hot summer weather is a risk for pond life with increased temperatures meaning less oxygen for fish.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Our Haverhill crew were called to assist the Environment Agency with oxygenating a local pond using fresh water to preserve the pond life in the Newt Pond on Castle Hill Recreation Ground during the extreme weather conditions."