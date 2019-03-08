Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 33°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Firefighters save fish during searing hot weather

PUBLISHED: 10:21 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 25 July 2019

A fire crew was called to save fish in a Haverhill pond due to the searing heat Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

A fire crew was called to save fish in a Haverhill pond due to the searing heat Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Archant

The extreme heat forced firefighters into action yesterday as a crew saved fish in a Suffolk pond by increasing oxygen.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crew was called just after 2pm to the Newt Pond in Castle Hill Recreation Ground, Haverhill.

You may also want to watch:

Assisting the Environment Agency, the Haverhill crew oxygenated the Newt Pond using fresh water to preserve the pond life within it.

The fire crew was supported in the rescue by the fisheries team of the Environment Agency based at Kelvedon, Essex.

Hot summer weather is a risk for pond life with increased temperatures meaning less oxygen for fish.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Our Haverhill crew were called to assist the Environment Agency with oxygenating a local pond using fresh water to preserve the pond life in the Newt Pond on Castle Hill Recreation Ground during the extreme weather conditions."

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Train cancellations and hospital preparations...Suffolk’s hottest day is here

Stacey Howlett with her grandson Teddy Knight enjoying the heatwave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Could Suffolk and Essex temperature records be broken today?

Sarah Lucy Brown's cockapoo puppy, Dudley, cools off in his paddling pool during hot weather ahead of record breaking temperatures Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘We’re starting to lose hope’ – Family’s plea to help find missing Brian

Janice and Andrew Nunn appeal for help to find missing Brian Picture: TOM POTTER

Nearly 300 trains cancelled due to heat

Almost 300 Greater Anglia trains have been cancelled due to the heatwave Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Revealed: How fugitive child abuser was snared in international ‘cat and mouse’ game with police

Detective Inspector Simon Bridgland, Detective Chief Inspector David Henderson and Detective Constable Kate Bond Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists