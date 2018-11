Firefighters save injured swan which was stranded on island

Firefighters rescued a swan off Quay Street in Manningtree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Essex firefighters rescued a badly injured swan which had found itself on a muddy island around 50 metres from shore in Manningtree.

The Urban Search and Rescue crew used a boat to reach the swan, which had been reported as struggling to move around 11.45am yesterday off Quay Street.

Firefighters were able to bring the swan back to shore just after 2pm and the bird was left in the care of the RSPCA.