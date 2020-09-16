Road blocked and air ambulance at scene of crash
PUBLISHED: 08:14 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:03 16 September 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
Two cars have collided on the B1068 near Stoke by Nayland, with police, fire and the ambulance service all called to the scene.
Police were called to the collision in Park Road between Thorington and Stoke by Nayland shortly before 8am this morning.
The road is currently blocked and delays are building in the area according to the AA traffic map.
Two fire engines from Colchester, one from Hadleigh and another from Sudbury have been called to the scene.
An ambulance is also in attendance.
Suffolk police said the extent of any injuries are unknown at this time.
