Road blocked and air ambulance at scene of crash

PUBLISHED: 08:14 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:03 16 September 2020

Four fire engines are at the scene of a crash near Stoke by Nayland along the B1068. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four fire engines are at the scene of a crash near Stoke by Nayland along the B1068. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two cars have collided on the B1068 near Stoke by Nayland, with police, fire and the ambulance service all called to the scene.

Police were called to the collision in Park Road between Thorington and Stoke by Nayland shortly before 8am this morning.

The road is currently blocked and delays are building in the area according to the AA traffic map.

Two fire engines from Colchester, one from Hadleigh and another from Sudbury have been called to the scene.

An ambulance is also in attendance.

Suffolk police said the extent of any injuries are unknown at this time.

Stay with us for more on this breaking news story

