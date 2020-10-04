Breaking

Firefighters free casualty from car after crash in country road

Four fire engines have been called to a crash in rural Suffolk Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Firefighters have freed a person trapped inside their car following a crash in a rural Suffolk road.

All emergency services were called to the crash in Wash Lane, between Mells and Wenhaston, shortly before 1.55pm Sunday, October 4.

The crash involved a white Mercedes and a red Suzuki car.

Two fire crews were called to the scene, who helped free one person from inside their car.

A police spokeswoman said those involved have suffered injuries but was unable to confirm their extent.

Those hurt have been left in the care of the ambulance service, a fire service spokeswoman confirmed.

The road remains blocked while work to clear the scene continues.