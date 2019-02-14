Utility room ‘completely destroyed’ in Earl Soham house fire

Sunny

14 February, 2019 - 09:18
Three fire crews were sent to the scene of a house fire in Earl Soham this morning - where an attached utility room was ‘completely destroyed’.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 6.45am today, Thursday, February 14, to reports of a house fire in Dial Lane.

Fire crews from Framlingham, Stradbroke and Debenham were immediately dispatched to the scene.

A spokesman for the fire service said the single occupant of the house managed to get out unharmed.

She said: “The fire was in a utility room attached to the side of a house, measuring approximately 6m by 20m.

“Firefighters have tackled the fire so it was just in the utility room.

“That room has been completely destroyed.”

She added that the fire was now out but crews remain on scene to dampen down and to check for hot spots.

A stop was called on the incident at around 8.20am

