Woman treated for smoke inhalation following kitchen fire in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 11:19 16 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 16 February 2019

Two fire engines were called to a kitchen fire in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Two fire engines were called to a kitchen fire in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Crews have been called to a house fire close to Ipswich town centre - where a woman was treated a smoke inhalation.

Crews were called to a kitchen fire in Back Hamlet in Ipswich PIcture: CONTRIBUTEDCrews were called to a kitchen fire in Back Hamlet in Ipswich PIcture: CONTRIBUTED

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 10am today to reports of the fire in Back Hamlet.

Two fire engines, from Ipswich East and Princes Street, were sent to the scene.

A fire spokesman said: “This was a relatively small fire in the kitchen.

“We had two engines attend the incident.

“A female of about 50 years of age was treated for smoke inhalation.

“One other person also managed to get out of the property.

“All the occupants have been accounted for.”

He said a stop was called on the incident at around 10.30am.

The fire spokesman added an ambulance had been dispatched to the scene but was later stood down.

Officers from Suffolk police also attended the scene.

