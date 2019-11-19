E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fire safety advice issued after unattended pan leads to smoke-logged house

PUBLISHED: 20:21 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 20:21 19 November 2019

Fire crews were called to a smoke-logged house in Greenway, Frinton Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Fire crews were called to a smoke-logged house in Frinton today - because the owner had gone out and left a pan on a hob unattended.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service has issued fire safety advice following the incident Picture: PHIL MORLEYEssex Fire and Rescue Service has issued fire safety advice following the incident Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Firefighters attended an address in Greenway in the seaside town at around 11.50am on Tuesday, November 19, after smoke alarms were set off in the property.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival, crews reported that the kitchen was smoke logged after a pan was left on the hob unattended and the resident had gone out.

"Firefighters used fans to clear the smoke in the premises."

After the incident, the fire service issued the following safety advice, reminding the public that more than half of accidental fires at home are caused by cooking.

-Avoid leaving children in the kitchen alone when cooking on the hob. Keep matches and saucepan handles out of their reach to keep them safe.

-Make sure saucepan handles don't stick out - so they don't get knocked off the stove.

-Take care if you're wearing loose clothing - this can easily catch fire.

-Keep tea towels and cloths away from the cooker and hob.

-Double check the cooker is off when you've finished cooking.

-Take care if you need to leave the kitchen whilst cooking, take pans off the heat or turn them down to avoid risk.

