WATCH: Dramatic aerial footage as firefighters tackle 500 tonne haystack blaze

Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the fire Picture: SKY CAM EAST Archant

Fire crews have spend most of the night battling a 500 tonne haystack blaze, the events captured in dramatic aerial footage.

Firefighters were called to the scene, in Clacton Road, Mistley, in north Essex, at around 9.30pm last night, Friday, August 30.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "When firefighters arrived, they set up hoses to protect the surrounding area while the stack of hay burned itself out.

"One fire engine remained at the scene overnight to ensure the fire burned safely and under control."

Fire crews from Manningtree, Clacton and Wivenhoe attended the scene.

Aerial footage from the scene was taken by Sky Cam East showing the ferocity of the blaze.

As of 8am this morning, one crew remained on scene to make sure the fire burns out safely.