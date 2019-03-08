Video
WATCH: Dramatic aerial footage as firefighters tackle 500 tonne haystack blaze
PUBLISHED: 10:36 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 31 August 2019
Archant
Fire crews have spend most of the night battling a 500 tonne haystack blaze, the events captured in dramatic aerial footage.
Fire crews tackled a 500 tonne haystack blaze iin Mistley, Essex Picture: SKY CAM EAST
Firefighters were called to the scene, in Clacton Road, Mistley, in north Essex, at around 9.30pm last night, Friday, August 30.
A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "When firefighters arrived, they set up hoses to protect the surrounding area while the stack of hay burned itself out.
"One fire engine remained at the scene overnight to ensure the fire burned safely and under control."
Fire crews from Manningtree, Clacton and Wivenhoe attended the scene.
Aerial footage from the scene was taken by Sky Cam East showing the ferocity of the blaze.
As of 8am this morning, one crew remained on scene to make sure the fire burns out safely.
