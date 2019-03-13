Fire crews battle wood chippings blaze in Risby

Firefighters have been called to a blaze in Risby in west Suffolk where five tonnes of wood chippings went up in flames.

Crews were called at around 5.39pm today, Wednesday, March 13 to an address in Newmarket Road, to reports of a fire in a grain hopper, a trailer usually pulled by a tractor.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “This was a fire in a hopper containing five tonnes of wood chippings.

“Firefighters are now dampening down.

“They had dismantled the hopper to get to the source of the fire.”

Three fire engines, one from Bury St Edmunds and two from Newmarket, were sent to the scene.

Fire crews called a stop on the fire at around 8.30pm.

Crews remain at the scene dampening down and checking for hot spots.