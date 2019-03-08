Four crews are at the scene of the fire at The Street in Lidgate, which is based in between Newmarket and Clare. Suffolk police are also at the scene and Lidgate Street at the junction of the B1063 has been closed along with the turn-off for Cowlinge. A spokesman for Suffolk County Fire and Rescue said the service received reports of thick black smoke coming from the building just after midday. A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: We were called by the fire service at 12.10pm to initial reports of a gas explosion in Lidgate. A number of officers are currently at the scene of the incident.