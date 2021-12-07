Crews battling Ipswich house fire

Emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Hossack Road, Ipswich. - Credit: Johnny Griffith

Firefighters are currently battling a house fire in Ipswich.

Crews were called to a semi-detached property in Hossack Road just after 4.45pm today.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to a fire in the ground floor of the property.

"Three appliances are currently attending and the incident is ongoing."

Crews from Princes Street and Ipswich East are currently in attendance.

One eyewitness said: “There was a big blaze. All I saw and smelt was a lot smoke. I just feel for the family.”

Police and ambulance services are also at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We were initially called by ambulance at 5.16pm to reports of a house fire in Hossack Road in Ipswich.

“We are only in attendance to assist at the scene and for road restrictions.”



