Crews battling Ipswich house fire

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:03 PM December 7, 2021
Updated: 6:58 PM December 7, 2021
Emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Hossack Road, Ipswich.

Emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Hossack Road, Ipswich. - Credit: Johnny Griffith

Firefighters are currently battling a house fire in Ipswich.

Crews were called to a semi-detached property in Hossack Road just after 4.45pm today. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to a fire in the ground floor of the property.

"Three appliances are currently attending and the incident is ongoing."

Emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Hossack Road, Ipswich.

Emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Hossack Road, Ipswich. - Credit: Johnny Griffith

Crews from Princes Street and Ipswich East are currently in attendance. 

One eyewitness said: “There was a big blaze. All I saw and smelt was a lot smoke. I just feel for the family.”

Emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Hossack Road, Ipswich.

Emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Hossack Road, Ipswich. - Credit: Johnny Griffith

Police and ambulance services are also at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We were initially called by ambulance at 5.16pm to reports of a house fire in Hossack Road in Ipswich.  

“We are only in attendance to assist at the scene and for road restrictions.”


Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Ipswich News

