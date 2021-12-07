Crews battling Ipswich house fire
- Credit: Johnny Griffith
Firefighters are currently battling a house fire in Ipswich.
Crews were called to a semi-detached property in Hossack Road just after 4.45pm today.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to a fire in the ground floor of the property.
"Three appliances are currently attending and the incident is ongoing."
Crews from Princes Street and Ipswich East are currently in attendance.
One eyewitness said: “There was a big blaze. All I saw and smelt was a lot smoke. I just feel for the family.”
Police and ambulance services are also at the scene.
Most Read
- 1 Trio jailed as travellers' site shooting described as 'like a movie scene'
- 2 Major west Suffolk road reopens after lorry and car crash
- 3 Pub transformed into 'breathtaking' family home for sale for almost £1m
- 4 Will it be another lockdown Christmas?
- 5 Member of staff assaulted in armed robbery at west Suffolk Post Office
- 6 Battle of the caretakers, good omens and McGreal's possible rejig... Charlton v Ipswich
- 7 Historic pub and restaurant to reopen after £150,000 investment
- 8 Karaoke noise complaints prompts fear Grade II pub could close
- 9 'Selection is down to the manager' - Town CEO Ashton on Norwood's absence
- 10 The early betting favourites to be the next Town boss
A police spokesman said: “We were initially called by ambulance at 5.16pm to reports of a house fire in Hossack Road in Ipswich.
“We are only in attendance to assist at the scene and for road restrictions.”