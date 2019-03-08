Partly Cloudy

Teenager treated for smoke inhalation as crews battle house fire in Haverhill

PUBLISHED: 15:56 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 10 April 2019

Firefighters have tackled a fire at a two-storey house in Haverhill Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A teenager has been treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire in Haverhill.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called today at around 2.35pm to a fire at a two-storey, mid-terraced house in Shire Court.

According to a fire service spokesman, crews arrived to find a “well developed” fire in the ground floor for the property.

“This was a house fire in Haverhill,” she said.

“There were some casualties involved with one person, a 17-year-old, treated for minor smoke inhalation.

“The building was evacuated and everyone has been accounted for.

“Of 3.22pm the fire was extinguished and it looks like they are in the process of dampening down and checking for hotspots.

“A stop hasn’t been called on the incident yet though.

“Crews tackled the fire using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets.

