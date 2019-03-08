Smoke alarm warning following kitchen fire in Braintree

Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire in Achilles Way, Braintree PIcture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Firefighters in Essex have urged residents to check their smoke alarms following a kitchen fire in Braintree.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crews were called to the fire, in Achilles Way, at around 4.50pm today, Sunday, April 14 after receiving reports that a pan of cooking oil had caught alight.

When crews arrived, firefighters reported the fire was already out but worked to ventilate the property.

However, while carrying out fire safety checks, they discovered that although there was a smoke alarm in the property, the battery had been removed.

Firefighters fit the house with working smoke alarms.

Crew Manager Paul Mayes said: “Smoke alarms alert you to the first sign of fire in your home and can be the difference between life or death.

“Although it can be tempting to remove a battery or disconnect an alarm it’s vital that you never do this and regularly test your alarm to ensure it’s working correctly.”

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service will provide and fit smoke alarms completely free of charge.

Call 0300 303 0088 for more information or visit www.essex-fire.gov.uk/book