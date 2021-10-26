News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Firefighters called to kitchen fire after tray of food catches alight under grill

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:35 AM October 26, 2021   
Three fire engines rushed to the scene of the fire where a child had already been rescued by two bys

Firefighters called to a kitchen fire which was started after a tray of food under the grill caught alight - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A kitchen fire in Colchester started after a tray of food caught alight under the grill, the fire service says. 

Crews from were called to the fire in Blackberry Road, Stanway just after 12.30pm last night. 

On arrival, firefighters reported that there was a small fire in a kitchen that they extinguished with dry powder. 

Crew manger Noel Bush from Colchester Fire Station said: “The residents did the right thing as soon as the fire started by getting out of the house and calling us straight away.

"They were waiting out the front of the house when we arrived.

"It’s really important to get out of the house as soon as you discover a fire or when you hear your smoke alarms going off and that you never attempt to extinguish a fire yourselves.”


