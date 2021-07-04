News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fire crews free deer with tangled antlers

Angus Williams

Published: 5:12 PM July 4, 2021   
Deer antlers and skulls are among gifts to Suffolk police since 2016

Fire crews freed a deer that had become tangled in a rope in north Suffolk - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Fire crews in north Suffolk have freed a deer that had got its antlers tangled in a rope.

Crews were called at around 4.20pm to reports that a deer had got its antlers stuck in a rope tied around a tree at Mendham priory.

Two crews attended the incident, and called for an emergency vet to assess the animal.

At around 5pm the crews succeeded in freeing the animal using "small cutting gear".

