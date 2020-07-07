Firefighters rescue baby from locked vehicle in McDonald’s car park
PUBLISHED: 15:02 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 07 July 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
A 14-month-old baby was rescued by firefighters from a locked vehicle in a McDonald’s car park after the keys were accidentally locked inside.
One fire engine from Brandon was sent to the McDonald’s car park at the Brandon Mills roundabout at around 10.44am this morning, after reports a baby had become trapped.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “On arrival, crews found a 14-month-old baby locked within the rear of a car.
“Crews used small tools to release the baby from the vehicle.”
The spokesman confirmed the incident was an accident, after the keys had become locked inside the vehicle.
The baby was left safely in the care of its parents and fire recorded a stop time of 11.06am.
