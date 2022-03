The animal has become stuck on Rectory Road in Hollesley - Credit: Google Maps

Fire crews have been called to rescue a trapped deer in an east Suffolk village.

The creature became entangled in Rectory Road in Hollesley, near Woodbridge.

Appliances from Woodbridge and Orford were dispatched to free the animal at 1.15pm today.

Small gear was used to free the deer, and a stop was called by the fire service at 2pm.

The RSPCA was informed about this incident.