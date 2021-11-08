News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Five fire crews called to person stuck in the mud near Shotley

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:11 AM November 8, 2021
Five fire engines were called to help a person stuck in mud this morning - Credit: Archant

Five fire engines were called to a person stuck in the mud near Shotley Peninsula this morning. 

Crews were called to the stranded person in Erwarton at 8am. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "There was somebody stuck in mud. 

"They were able to remove themselves and no action was required from the fire service."

Crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street and Stowmarket attended the incident. 

A 'stop' call was made at 8.52am. 

Shotley Peninsular News

