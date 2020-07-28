Trapped horse rescued by fire crews
PUBLISHED: 08:48 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:48 28 July 2020
Archant
Firefighters have rescued a trapped horse that was stuck under a fence near Sudbury.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 12pm on Sunday after receiving reports of a horse becoming stuck in Ballingdon Hill, Ballingdon.
Two crews from Bury St Edmunds, one crew from Sudbury and a vet rushed to the scene.
The firefighters were able to free the horse - named Ed - and a stop was called just after 1.30pm.
