Trapped horse rescued by fire crews

Firefighters have rescued a trapped horse that was stuck under a fence near Sudbury.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 12pm on Sunday after receiving reports of a horse becoming stuck in Ballingdon Hill, Ballingdon.

Two crews from Bury St Edmunds, one crew from Sudbury and a vet rushed to the scene.

The firefighters were able to free the horse - named Ed - and a stop was called just after 1.30pm.

