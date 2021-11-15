Cat saved from flat fire caused by cigarette

Fire crews were called to a flat in Parkeston on Sunday mornign (file photo) - Credit: Archant

Fire crews revived an unconscious cat after a cigarette started a flat blaze by setting bedding alight.

Three Essex County Fire & Rescue Service engines from Dovercourt, Clacton and Weeley were dispatched to a property in Tyler Street, Parkeston, at about 3.30am on Sunday.

The fire service was called after the flat's resident was awoken by the sound of a smoke alarm.

On arrival, firefighters confirmed the blaze was in the bedroom on the first floor of the building, with the remainder of the flat smoke-logged.

Crew members used oxygen to successfully revive a cat, who was unconscious due to smoke inhalation.

You may also want to watch:

The fire was extinguished by 4.19am.

Watch Manager, Gary Clarke, said: "Thankfully, in this incident, the smoke alarm sounded and woke the resident, who called 999.

"Smoke alarms are often the first sign of a fire at home. Without a working smoke alarm, we expect this would have been a very different outcome."