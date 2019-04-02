Garden fire spreads to double garages

Firefighters have tackled a garden fire in Braintree which had spread to a double garage.

Crews were alerted to the blaze, at a property in Notley Road, at around 5pm yesterday evening, Monday April 1.

According to a spokesman for Essex Fire and Rescue Service, when crews arrived they found the fire had spread from a wheelie bin to a shed and then along wooden fencing to a double garage.

The fire had also affected two houses which were next to the garages.

Station Manager Steve Wintrip, said: “As soon as firefighters they got to work tackling the fire.

“It is thanks to their quick actions that we were able to save the two houses next to the garages.

“One house suffered some damage to their utility room, and the other house had some heat damage to the outside.

“The garages and two wooden sheds have been completely destroyed.

“Firefighters managed to completely extinguish the fire by 6.20pm.

“We found that the cause of the fire had started accidentally.

“Hot ashes had been left in a plastic wheelie bin which had smouldered and then started the fire.

“Incidents like this show how important it is to take extra care when emptying hot ashes from your wood burner/or garden bonfire/burner.

“Ashes should be left somewhere safe to completely cool before they are disposed of.

“This could take days, so you could also ensure ashes are completely safe by putting water on them also.”