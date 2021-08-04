News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Fire crews tackle field blaze near Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:54 AM August 4, 2021   
Three fire engines rushed to the scene of the fire where a child had already been rescued by two bys

Firefighters tackled a field fire near Bury St Edmunds this morning - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fire crews have worked quickly to prevent a field fire from spreading near Bury St Edmunds. 

Firefighters were called to the standing crop fire this morning close to New Road near Barrow at around 10.10am. 

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Farm machinery was used to create a firebreak to prevent the fire from spreading.

"Attending crews used hoses and jets to extinguish the fire and dampen down the surrounding area."

Crews from Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket were in attendance. 

You may also want to watch:

A stop call has been made and there were no reports of any injuries. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman in 20s dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk
  2. 2 Edmundson ruled out of opener as Cook discusses 'four, five or six' more transfers
  3. 3 Swimmers report sickness symptoms after dip in Suffolk river
  1. 4 Suffolk pub reopens with exclusive Champagne carvery 
  2. 5 Suffolk enjoys warehousing boom as more businesses flock to region
  3. 6 Why Ipswich Town's American owners won't be making first visit for Morecambe clash
  4. 7 The Town players who have improved their stock in pre-season
  5. 8 New plans for village cafe, shop and business units divide opinion
  6. 9 WATCH: Ever Given docks at Felixstowe after four-month delay
Suffolk Live
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

People with these surnames in Suffolk could be owed a fortune

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The Oaks Primary School, Ipswich

Education News | Updated

Where are Suffolk’s outstanding schools?

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
An artists' impression of a ski slope at the Valley Ridge resort, formerly known as SnOasis, in Great Blakenham Picture...

Valley Ridge ski resort in jeopardy amid furious row over landfill site

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
The Tavern, a community pub in Elmswell, has had a relaunch new leaseholders, Chris and Sarah Mapey, took it on.

'Never seen anything like it' - community pulls together to revamp pub

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus