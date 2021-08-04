Fire crews tackle field blaze near Bury St Edmunds

Published: 11:54 AM August 4, 2021

Firefighters tackled a field fire near Bury St Edmunds this morning - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fire crews have worked quickly to prevent a field fire from spreading near Bury St Edmunds.

Firefighters were called to the standing crop fire this morning close to New Road near Barrow at around 10.10am.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Farm machinery was used to create a firebreak to prevent the fire from spreading.

"Attending crews used hoses and jets to extinguish the fire and dampen down the surrounding area."

Crews from Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket were in attendance.

You may also want to watch:

A stop call has been made and there were no reports of any injuries.