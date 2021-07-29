News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Crews tackle tractor fire near Woodbridge

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:50 PM July 29, 2021   
Firefighters are tackling a tractor fire near Woodbridge - Credit: Archant

Four fire engines are currently at the scene of a tractor fire near Woodbridge. 

Crews were called to the fire on Church Road in Monewden at around 8.30pm this evening. 

On arrival firefighters found the tractor "well alight" and were increasingly concerned that the fire could spread to a neighbouring crop field. 

Crews from Woodbridge, Princes Street in Ipswich, Framlingham and Debenham are all in attendance. 

It is understood that the fire is now under control but crews will remain at the scene with thermal imaging cameras to ensure the fire does not spread onto the nearby fields. 

