Published: 12:04 PM February 9, 2021

Essex Fire and Rescue Service attended the fire in Totlands Drive, Clacton, shortly before 2am on Tuesday. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A family's conservatory has been completely destroyed after an electrical fault started a fire in Clacton.

Crews from Essex Fire and Rescue Service were called to the house in Totlands Drive, Clacton, shortly before 2am this morning after the owner called 999 because of a fire in the conservatory.

When firefighters arrived they reported that the property's conservatory was completely alight and the fire was beginning to spread through the windows into the house.

The fire was extinguished by 2.41am and the conservatory has been destroyed.

Andrew Deex, crew manager, said that if the fire had been left even a few more minutes it could have spread throughout the house and would have been a "very different story".

"Our crews did a brilliant job of containing the fire and stopping it from spreading into the house," he said.

"The fire started after the owner of the house plugged in a faulty electrical item; it almost immediately caught fire.

"Thankfully the owner was in the same room when it happened."

Mr Deex reminded people who are using electrics not to overload the sockets and check that all wiring and plugs look safe.

He said: "Hot plugs or sockets, scorch marks, fuses that often blow, or flickering light are all signs of loose wiring or other electrical problems."