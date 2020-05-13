Video

WATCH: Fire destroys bungalow and leaves more than 120 homes without power

A huge fire destroyed a bungalow in Jaywick and caused 120 homes to be without power. Picture: DARREN PERRYMAN DARREN PERRYMAN

A bungalow has been completely gutted by a huge fire in Jaywick which left more than 120 homes in the seaside town without power.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A huge fire destroyed a bungalow in Jaywick and caused 120 homes to be without power. Picture: DARREN PERRYMAN A huge fire destroyed a bungalow in Jaywick and caused 120 homes to be without power. Picture: DARREN PERRYMAN

Firefighters from Clacton, Weeley and Frinton spent more than three hours battling a fire yesterday afternoon after a bungalow, caravan, outbuilding and garden were all found well alight.

Crews were called to Swift Avenue at around 1.25pm and remained on scene three hours later as they continued to dampen down the blaze.

The fire involved four propane gas cylinders, which crews were quickly able to cool down and make safe.

The power supply to the bungalow had to be turned off, affecting about 120 homes in the area, and an electricity pylon was badly damaged. UK Power Networks was called and the pylon will need to be replaced.

Scott Meekings, station manager, said: “The bungalow’s roof collapsed and it has been left completely gutted.

“Crews did a really good job containing the fire to one property.”

It is believed the fire may have spread from a brazier in the garden.

More: Huge 100 tonne muck fire burns through the night