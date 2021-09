Published: 9:19 AM September 13, 2021

A fire broke out in the plant room of a block of flats in Newmarket - Credit: Archant

Thirteen fire crews were on standby after a blaze broke out at a block of flats in Newmarket.

Crews were called to the small fire in the plant room in Icewell Hill flats just before 7.30pm on Sunday, September 12.

There were initially 13 crews prepared to tackle the fire but only five attended.

A stop call was made at 10.30pm and no injuries have been reported.