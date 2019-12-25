E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Four crews tackle fire at domestic property

PUBLISHED: 20:42 25 December 2019 | UPDATED: 21:00 25 December 2019

A fire has broken out at a building in Finningham. (Stock photo) Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A fire has broken out at a building in Finningham. (Stock photo) Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Firefighters from across Suffolk are fighting a building fire in Finningham.

Two engines from Diss, one from Eye and one from Stowmarket are all battling the blaze which is understood to have started at a domestic property in Gislingham Road.

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of the fire at 7.48pm on Christmas Day.

Four crews are currently in attendance, however police officers have not been called to the scene.

There is no indication of any injuries at this time.

Stay with us for updates on this breaking news story.

Most Read

Two airlifted to hospital after cars collide

Two people have been airlifted to West Suffolk Hospital following a car crash (File photo) Picture: EAAA

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Five reasons behind Ipswich Town’s downturn in form

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Ipswich Town's 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Saturday. Photo: Steve Waller

Stunning drone photos reveal extent of flooding at Sudbury water meadows

Bill Hiskett has captured the extent of the flooding at Sudbury water meadows using his drone Picture: BILL HISKETT

Police officer banned from road after he was caught drink driving

Kevin Downard was arrested in Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Two airlifted to hospital after cars collide

Two people have been airlifted to West Suffolk Hospital following a car crash (File photo) Picture: EAAA

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

Five reasons behind Ipswich Town’s downturn in form

Gwion Edwards and Cole Skuse pictured after Ipswich Town's 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Saturday. Photo: Steve Waller

Stunning drone photos reveal extent of flooding at Sudbury water meadows

Bill Hiskett has captured the extent of the flooding at Sudbury water meadows using his drone Picture: BILL HISKETT

Police officer banned from road after he was caught drink driving

Kevin Downard was arrested in Stowmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Four crews tackle fire at domestic property

A fire has broken out at a building in Finningham. (Stock photo) Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Road CLOSED after motorcycle and car crash in Ipswich

Felixstowe Road is closed in both directions due to a crash between a motorcycle and car. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Special delivery! Meet the babies born on Christmas Day in Suffolk and Essex

Kamile Kozinaite and Daniel Walker with their baby boy, Aaron Walker who was born on Christmas Day Pictre: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Hundreds brave a chilly but sun-soaked Christmas Day dip in Felixstowe

Chris and Catrina Reeve, Katie Price and Lucy Springate as the Incredibles Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which shops are opening for bargain hunters on Boxing Day 2019?

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich . Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists