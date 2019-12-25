Breaking

Four crews tackle fire at domestic property

A fire has broken out at a building in Finningham. (Stock photo) Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

Firefighters from across Suffolk are fighting a building fire in Finningham.

Two engines from Diss, one from Eye and one from Stowmarket are all battling the blaze which is understood to have started at a domestic property in Gislingham Road.

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of the fire at 7.48pm on Christmas Day.

Four crews are currently in attendance, however police officers have not been called to the scene.

There is no indication of any injuries at this time.

Stay with us for updates on this breaking news story.