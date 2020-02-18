E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Dramatic picture shows car engulfed in flames as police investigate arson

PUBLISHED: 17:09 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 18 February 2020

Dramatic picture captures car on fire in Halstead. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Dramatic picture captures car on fire in Halstead. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Officers are treating a vehicle fire as arson after a car was found fully alight outside a family home.

Fire crews from Halstead were called to the vehicle fire in Ravens Avenue in the town, at around 3.30am this morning.

According to the Halstead Fire Station's Facebook page, the car was found "engulfed on a driveway close to a house".

Due to the nature of the incident, the car "exploded shooting glass and other vehicle debris".

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman, said: "Firefighters were called to a vehicle fire in Ravens Avenue, Halstead at 3.31am today.

"On arrival, crews reported that a car was 100% alight and worked to extinguish the fire by 4.02am. The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate and the police are investigating."

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are treating the fire as arson and our enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information is asked to call Braintree police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/26649/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

