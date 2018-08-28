Village pub rises from the ashes following serious fire

Simon Barker in the new kitchen

The Fox Inn pub at Newbourne has fully re-opened after a serious fire gutted its kitchen earlier this year.

Customers and staff at the pub were forced to evacuate the pub during a fully-booked Sunday food service after the fire in August.

Now those at the pub are getting ready to for things to get back to normal with the re-opening of the pub kitchen.

For the past few months the pub has been serving food from a mobile kitchen.

Tim Melero, co-manager at the pub said that things have been tough but that the staff have pulled together.

Timothy Melero and Katy Goode are over the moon that they can now get back to normal after the fire

“We have been able to do most of the things we could do in our old kitchen but it’s been a bit difficult for the chefs,” said Mr Melero.

“Everyone has had to adapt the way they work.”

After weeks of work the pub are just putting the finishing touches to the new kitchen which is bigger than its previous iteration ande features a range of brand new kit for staff to use.

The new addition to the historical pub has come just in time.

Katy Goode and Timothy Melero in the brand new kitchen

“We were going to expand the kitchen, but that’s not the way to do it,” added fellow manager Katy Goode.

“Everyone’s really excited to get in there after being in the temporary kitchen for three months.

“I think everyone’s just grateful we are going to be able to get back in before the Christmas parties.”

While the pub has been working with a reduced ability, Mr Melero said that local people had got behind the establishment.

Images showing the damage at the Fox Inn in Newbourne

“The support has been great. People are very understanding and have been looking forward to coming back,” said Mr Melero.

“We have been giving some of them a tour and showing them around the kitchen. Everyone has been great.”

Steve Lomas, managing director of Deben Inns, who run the pub said:“I would like to thank all of the team at The Fox for their hard work, adaptability and professionalism during such a testing time, it’s been fantastic that they’ve been able to maintain the same high standard that our customers have come to expect.

“I’m delighted and grateful for the speedy turnaround by our contractors with this project and I’m looking forward to our talented team being able to continue to build upon their award-winning reputation.”