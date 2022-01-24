Fire alarm alerts couple to escape Woodbridge house blaze

Fire crews at the scene in Cumberland Street, Woodbridge - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Residents awoke to the sound of fire engines in their street after a blaze in a neighbour's boiler room spread through the basement and first floor.

A cordon was set up to prevent traffic entering Cumberland Street in Woodbridge on Monday as firefighters tackled the fire, which forced the couple living in the property to evacuate to a neighbouring home.

Firefighters attend the scene of a house fire in Cumberland Street, Woodbridge. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Power was also cut to the street by engineers from UK Power Networks.

Smoke alarms alerted the couple and they called the fire service at 6.55am before leaving.

Five fire engines, from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Orford and Princes Street, attended the incident and spent nearly four hours tackling the blaze.

Electricity was eventually restored to homes by later in the morning, while the police seal that had been set up to stop traffic entering the street was removed after several hours.

Firefighters attend the scene of a house fire in Cumberland Street, Woodbridge. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Stephen Lines, a resident of Cumberland Street, said: “There was a lot of commotion at about 7.30am and then there was the sound of fire engines in the street.”

Watch manager Adrian Mason, officer in charge at Woodbridge, said: “This incident reinforces the importance of having working smoke alarms in the home.”

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire started in a room on the ground floor before spreading to other floors.

No injuries were reported during the incident.