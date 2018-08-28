Breaking News

Emergency services called to major building fire on Ipswich’s one way system

Fire fighters are on the scene Archant

Firefighters have been called to a serious blaze on the one way system in Ipswich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Smoke has been seen billowing onto the street from a derelict building on College Street.

It has been confirmed that the fire has now been extinguished but crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service will remain at the scene.

Five fire engines were called to the incident at 3.40pm.

They are from stations in Ipswich East and Prince’s Street, Woodbridge, Holbrook and Colchester.

Fire fighters are at the scene Fire fighters are at the scene

Police are also in attendance to assist with traffic management. They are directing traffic down Foundry Road as Slade Street has been closed.

The incident is causing serious traffic jams on the one way system and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The building on fire was once the offices of Burton, Son and Sanders, a confectionary manufacturer making sugar products which closed in 1993. The building has been empty since then.

The company was a major employer before closure, but since then that building - which is listed - has never been occupied despite a number of planning bids on it.

Aerial shot of smoke Picture: ARCHANT Aerial shot of smoke Picture: ARCHANT

More to follow.

Fire fighters are at the scene Picture: NEIL PERRY Fire fighters are at the scene Picture: NEIL PERRY

Fire off Foundary Lane in Ipswich. Going to snarl up the traffic for a bit @BBCSuffolk @EADT24 pic.twitter.com/hqRPTidbEO — Jon Neal (@jonneal_UK) November 26, 2018

Firefighters Firefighters