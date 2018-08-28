Rain

Emergency services called to major building fire on Ipswich’s one way system

PUBLISHED: 16:23 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:45 26 November 2018

Fire fighters are on the scene

Fire fighters are on the scene

Archant

Firefighters have been called to a serious blaze on the one way system in Ipswich.

Smoke has been seen billowing onto the street from a derelict building on College Street.

It has been confirmed that the fire has now been extinguished but crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service will remain at the scene.

Five fire engines were called to the incident at 3.40pm.

They are from stations in Ipswich East and Prince’s Street, Woodbridge, Holbrook and Colchester.

Fire fighters are at the scene

Police are also in attendance to assist with traffic management. They are directing traffic down Foundry Road as Slade Street has been closed.

The incident is causing serious traffic jams on the one way system and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The building on fire was once the offices of Burton, Son and Sanders, a confectionary manufacturer making sugar products which closed in 1993. The building has been empty since then.

The company was a major employer before closure, but since then that building - which is listed - has never been occupied despite a number of planning bids on it.

Aerial shot of smoke Picture: ARCHANT

More to follow.

Fire fighters are at the scene Picture: NEIL PERRY

FirefightersFirefighters

Firefighters with ladderFirefighters with ladder

Felixstowe invited to bid for huge grant to regenerate neglected prom gardens

18 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
An artist's impression of how part of the revamped gardens could look Picture: SUFFOLK COASTAL DISTRICT COUNCIL

Hopes are high that Felixstowe could be in line for massive grant to help with a new £1million project to regenerate one of the most popular parts of the seafront.

‘Lizzie lightened our lives’ - Tributes paid to inspiring nine-year-old

19 minutes ago Michael Steward
Lizzie Bramall has died following a battle with a brain tumour Picture: THE BRAIN TUMOUR CHARITY

Tributes have been paid to “beautiful and courageous” fundraiser Lizzie Bramall following her death from a brain tumour.

Man admits part in ‘mass brawl’ outside Ipswich pub

19 minutes ago Tom Potter
The fight happened outside the Dove Street Inn Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A labourer has been ordered to carry out unpaid work for his involvement in a ‘mass brawl’ outside an Ipswich pub.

