Post mortem to be conducted on body found after fire in Leiston

Police were called to the remains of the building yesterday afternoon Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A Home Office post mortem will take place tomorrow on the body discovered at the scene of a fire in Leiston.

Officers were called to the scene of a portable building, off land next to Leiston Football Club in Victory Road, at 3.37pm yesterday, Wednesday, February 6.

Police have now confirmed the fire took place on Tuesday, February 5, at around 3.30pm.

A police cordon remains in place around the scene while Crime Scene Investigators (CSI), detectives and fire investigators carry out their enquires.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “A Home Office post mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow, Friday, February 8.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area during the last two weeks, or who has knowledge of the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 246 of February 6.”