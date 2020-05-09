E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Family’s lucky escape after dishwasher catches fire

PUBLISHED: 12:32 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 09 May 2020

Fire crews were called to the scene in Sible Hedingham, Essex, on Saturday morning (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fire crews were called to the scene in Sible Hedingham, Essex, on Saturday morning (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An Essex family with no working smoke alarms had a lucky escape – after the son smelled smoke and discovered a fire in the kitchen.

Two fire crews were called to a house in Sparrow Close in Sible Hedingham, near the Suffolk/Essex border, at 6.23am today.

When they arrived they found the home full of smoke and worked quickly to put out the flames and clear the house.

Station manager Steve Byrne said: “Thankfully the son smelled the smoke, realised there was a fire and did the right thing by getting out, staying out and calling 999.

“Because there were no working smoke alarms in the house, if the son had not noticed the smoke when he did it could have been a very different story.

“Smoke alarms alert you and your family to the first sign of fire – they are life savers and it’s so important you have at least one on each level of your home.”

The fire was completely out by 7am and the blaze, which started in a dishwasher, caused some damage to the kitchen.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

