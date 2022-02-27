Updated
Multiple engines called to house fire involving a gas main in Sudbury
Multiple fire engines were called to a house fire involving a gas main in Sudbury on Sunday afternoon.
Crews from Sudbury and Long Melford attended the incident, which was located at The Close, off Banham Drive and Waldingfield Road, at 1.32pm.
They were called to a house in The Close following reports of a fire involving a gas main.
The fire was extinguished at 2.17pm.
They are currently remaining at the scene to ensure that it is safe.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "It would appear to have been a leaking gas main, but this is still to be properly investigated."
UK Power Networks and Cadent have been informed about the incident.
Fire crews from Colchester and Halstead were initially requested to assist but were later stood down.
Nobody has been hurt in the incident.