Fire engulfs fence before spreading to two-storey home

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has been called to the scene. (Stock picture) Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

Two crews are battling a house fire in Melton after the blaze engulfed a garden fence and spread to a property.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of the building fire in Wilkinson Way, Melton, just after 1pm today.

Two crews, one from Ipswich East and a second from Woodbridge, were called to the house fire.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: “The fire started on a garden fence and spread to a two-storey detached house.

“The fire is understood to be in the first floor of the building, above the garage.”

It is not yet known whether anyone was inside the property.

Stay with us for more on this breaking news story.