Emergency services called to 79-year-old who fell into silo near Eye

PUBLISHED: 18:58 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:11 14 February 2019

A number of appliances have been called to Hestley Green this evening Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Fire, police and ambulance crews have been called to an incident near Eye this evening where a 79-year-old fell into a silo in the hamlet of Hestley Green.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said they had been called to the incident at 6pm this evening.

On the Suffolk Fire and Rescue’s Facebook page Area Commander Ian Bowell confirmed that the services were working together to deal with the incident.

He wrote: “We are currently in attendance at an incident near Eye, Suffolk.

“Further details are not known at this moment, however we are working closely with Police, ambulance colleagues to secure the scene.

“We have a number of appliances and specialist teams on scene. Thank you.”

Nine engines have been sent to deal with the incident including appliances from: Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Beccles, Eye, Elmswell and Lowestoft South.

