Plans revealed for new £3.9m shared ‘blue light’ centre

Plans have been revealed for a new shared base for Suffolk Constabulary and Suffolk fire and Rescue Service in Stowmarket have been revealed. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

The plans for the new shared base for Suffolk Constabulary and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service in Stowmarket have been revealed as the public consultation goes live.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The proposed layout includes a dedicated office for the local Policing team and the Serious Collision Investigation Team. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY The proposed layout includes a dedicated office for the local Policing team and the Serious Collision Investigation Team. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The proposal for the project is now available on the Police and Crime Commissioner’s and Suffolk Fire and Rescue’s websites along with further information and the public consultation of the plans will last until Sunday July 19, 6pm.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Working together is absolutely key to meeting the financial challenges that we face.

“I am very pleased with the existing shared stations across the county; it saves money and improves the joint working of these two key blue light services. “The public’s view on this initiative is important and I look forward to hearing their views.”

While all other fire service schemes so far have been refurbishments or extensions on existing sites this will be the first new-build project and will be funded by both services as well as support from the government, which has already been secured.

The proposed station would be a base for both police and firefighters with direct access to the A14. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY The proposed station would be a base for both police and firefighters with direct access to the A14. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The station is planned for land which is yet to be purchased from PPG on the junction of the A1120/B1113 Needham Road, providing access to the main A14 arterial road network, as well as the local road network in and around Stowmarket itself.

Richard Rout, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for Public Protection, said: “Our partnership to share property with public sector partners in Suffolk has grown into a great success.

“We already have 11 shared stations with the Police and joint arrangements are working well.

“Our plans to develop and improve Stowmarket Fire Station will help us provide staff with modern facilities and allow us to work closely with other emergency services in a cost-effective way.”

Features included in the plans

• A dedicated office for the local policing team and the Serious Collision Investigation Team who are all currently based in the existing police station with capacity for other officers and policing functions to use as a drop-in facility given the central Suffolk location

• Provision of a single appliance fire station crewed by on call firefighters from the local area

You may also want to watch:

• Interview, meeting and briefing rooms for police

• Police and fire locker and kit bag areas

• External help point telephone facility

• Secure dedicated car parking for operational police vehicles

• Visitor parking with electric vehicle charging capability

• Outdoor training area for fire and police exercising

• Joint training and community rooms

• Shared kitchen, amenity space and recreation areas

• Shared toilet and shower facilities

• Facilities to accommodate the Salvation Army Welfare Support Unit

• Roof top PV panels to support reduction in fossil fuel usage and a greener environment

• Potential to extend Blue Light collaboration with East of England Ambulance Service for a drop-in facility for ambulance crews

Feedback should be sent via email or here quoting ‘Stowmarket Consultation’ and more information about the consultation is available online.