E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Plans revealed for new £3.9m shared ‘blue light’ centre

PUBLISHED: 11:59 27 June 2020

Plans have been revealed for a new shared base for Suffolk Constabulary and Suffolk fire and Rescue Service in Stowmarket have been revealed. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Plans have been revealed for a new shared base for Suffolk Constabulary and Suffolk fire and Rescue Service in Stowmarket have been revealed. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

The plans for the new shared base for Suffolk Constabulary and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service in Stowmarket have been revealed as the public consultation goes live.

The proposed layout includes a dedicated office for the local Policing team and the Serious Collision Investigation Team. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYThe proposed layout includes a dedicated office for the local Policing team and the Serious Collision Investigation Team. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The proposal for the project is now available on the Police and Crime Commissioner’s and Suffolk Fire and Rescue’s websites along with further information and the public consultation of the plans will last until Sunday July 19, 6pm.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Working together is absolutely key to meeting the financial challenges that we face.

“I am very pleased with the existing shared stations across the county; it saves money and improves the joint working of these two key blue light services. “The public’s view on this initiative is important and I look forward to hearing their views.”

While all other fire service schemes so far have been refurbishments or extensions on existing sites this will be the first new-build project and will be funded by both services as well as support from the government, which has already been secured.

The proposed station would be a base for both police and firefighters with direct access to the A14. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYThe proposed station would be a base for both police and firefighters with direct access to the A14. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The station is planned for land which is yet to be purchased from PPG on the junction of the A1120/B1113 Needham Road, providing access to the main A14 arterial road network, as well as the local road network in and around Stowmarket itself.

Richard Rout, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for Public Protection, said: “Our partnership to share property with public sector partners in Suffolk has grown into a great success.

“We already have 11 shared stations with the Police and joint arrangements are working well.

“Our plans to develop and improve Stowmarket Fire Station will help us provide staff with modern facilities and allow us to work closely with other emergency services in a cost-effective way.”

Features included in the plans

• A dedicated office for the local policing team and the Serious Collision Investigation Team who are all currently based in the existing police station with capacity for other officers and policing functions to use as a drop-in facility given the central Suffolk location

• Provision of a single appliance fire station crewed by on call firefighters from the local area

You may also want to watch:

• Interview, meeting and briefing rooms for police

• Police and fire locker and kit bag areas

• External help point telephone facility

• Secure dedicated car parking for operational police vehicles

• Visitor parking with electric vehicle charging capability

• Outdoor training area for fire and police exercising

• Joint training and community rooms

• Shared kitchen, amenity space and recreation areas

• Shared toilet and shower facilities

• Facilities to accommodate the Salvation Army Welfare Support Unit

• Roof top PV panels to support reduction in fossil fuel usage and a greener environment

• Potential to extend Blue Light collaboration with East of England Ambulance Service for a drop-in facility for ambulance crews

Feedback should be sent via email or here quoting ‘Stowmarket Consultation’ and more information about the consultation is available online.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Evans wants ex-Town forward Roberts back at the Gills

Jordan Roberts was released by Ipswich Town at the end of the season

Former World’s Strongest Woman from Suffolk to attempt new world record lift

Andrea Thompson is training for a world record log lift Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans revealed for new £3.9m shared ‘blue light’ centre

Plans have been revealed for a new shared base for Suffolk Constabulary and Suffolk fire and Rescue Service in Stowmarket have been revealed. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Have you seen missing Cerys Hall, 16, from Ipswich?

Cerys Hall, aged 16, is missing from her home in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Town centre toilets reopening

People queue to get into Marks and Spencer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN