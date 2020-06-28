E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Pictures show children’s bedrooms destroyed by huge fire – as community rallies round family

PUBLISHED: 19:13 28 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:13 28 June 2020

The family's home in Risby was ravaged by a fire. Picture: HELEN CLUTTERMAN

The family's home in Risby was ravaged by a fire. Picture: HELEN CLUTTERMAN

More than £1,000 has been raised and children’s clothes have been donated to help a family of seven “rebuild their lives” after their Risby home was gutted by a fire.

Suffolk Baby Bank delivered the bundles of clothes and other items to the family whose home was ravaged by a fire in Risby. Picture: KLAIRE BAILEYSuffolk Baby Bank delivered the bundles of clothes and other items to the family whose home was ravaged by a fire in Risby. Picture: KLAIRE BAILEY

Suffolk Baby Bank has delivered bundles of clothing for the family of six – which includes four boys aged between 10 and 16, and a girl of eight – after they lost everything in the devastating fire.

On Thursday, June 25 the fire service was called to reports of a blaze at The Highwaymans in Risby – which is also run as a guest house.

Crews arrived to find the first floor well alight and a total of 15 fire crews tackled the “substantial” fire, including an aerial unit and water storage unit.

Despite their best efforts, the building suffered “substantial” damage and many of the family’s possessions were destroyed.

The family's home in Risby was ravaged by a fire. Picture: HELEN CLUTTERMANThe family's home in Risby was ravaged by a fire. Picture: HELEN CLUTTERMAN

A family friend has launched a JustGiving page to help the family in the wake of the huge blaze – raising more than £1,000 to help them get back on their feet.

Suffolk Baby Bank visited the family earlier today to deliver bundles which had been donated by the local community.

In a post on their Facebook page, they said: “The fire went through their bedrooms and the children lost irreplaceable items, such as childhood teddies.

“If you can support them and help them to rebuild their lives, it is much appreciated.

Suffolk Baby Bank delivered the bundles of clothes and other items to the family whose home was ravaged by a fire in Risby. Picture: KLAIRE BAILEYSuffolk Baby Bank delivered the bundles of clothes and other items to the family whose home was ravaged by a fire in Risby. Picture: KLAIRE BAILEY

“No parent wants to see their children uprooted and everything lost. Thankfully all are safe, now they need to rebuild.”

The pictures of the fire which were posted on Suffolk Baby Bank’s Facebook page show the damage caused, with everything destroyed.

Anyone with items to donate is asked to visit Suffolk Baby Bank’s website.

