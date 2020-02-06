50 residents evacuated after fire at large block of flats

Essex Fire and Rescue are attending a suspected fire at Rodwell House in School Lane in Mistley. Picture: MATT WARREN Archant

A fire at a large, five-storey block of flats in Mistley led to 50 residents being evacuated while firefighters tackled a blaze in an airing cupboard which caused damage to several properties.

The suspected fire took place at Rodwell House in School Lane in Mistley. Picture: KEVIN MISSELBROOK The suspected fire took place at Rodwell House in School Lane in Mistley. Picture: KEVIN MISSELBROOK

Essex Fire and Rescue attended the incident at 4.42pm today (Thursday, February 6) at Rodwell House in School Lane, Mistley, where residents were evacuated into the nearby car park.

Matt Warren lives in the flats and said the fire alarm sounded at 4.35pm, when the residents began to smell smoke.

He said everyone was cold outside and that no-one was aware of the nature of the incident, but added: "As far as I'm aware everyone is okay."

Firefighters later said a flat had suffered suspected fire damage, with surrounding flats suffering smoke and water damage,

They said they found the source of the fire in an airing cupboard of a second floor flat. It was extinguished by 6.17pm.

A spokesman for the service added: "Firefighters then worked to ensure the fire had not spread through any internal walls as well as clear the building of smoke.

"The flat has suffered fire damage and there is also smoke damage and water damage to a number of surrounding flats.

"Fire investigation officers will carry out an investigation into the cause of the fire."

There were no injuries reported.