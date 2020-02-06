E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

50 residents evacuated after fire at large block of flats

PUBLISHED: 20:19 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:19 06 February 2020

Essex Fire and Rescue are attending a suspected fire at Rodwell House in School Lane in Mistley. Picture: MATT WARREN

Essex Fire and Rescue are attending a suspected fire at Rodwell House in School Lane in Mistley. Picture: MATT WARREN

Archant

A fire at a large, five-storey block of flats in Mistley led to 50 residents being evacuated while firefighters tackled a blaze in an airing cupboard which caused damage to several properties.

The suspected fire took place at Rodwell House in School Lane in Mistley. Picture: KEVIN MISSELBROOKThe suspected fire took place at Rodwell House in School Lane in Mistley. Picture: KEVIN MISSELBROOK

Essex Fire and Rescue attended the incident at 4.42pm today (Thursday, February 6) at Rodwell House in School Lane, Mistley, where residents were evacuated into the nearby car park.

Matt Warren lives in the flats and said the fire alarm sounded at 4.35pm, when the residents began to smell smoke.

He said everyone was cold outside and that no-one was aware of the nature of the incident, but added: "As far as I'm aware everyone is okay."

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters later said a flat had suffered suspected fire damage, with surrounding flats suffering smoke and water damage,

They said they found the source of the fire in an airing cupboard of a second floor flat. It was extinguished by 6.17pm.

A spokesman for the service added: "Firefighters then worked to ensure the fire had not spread through any internal walls as well as clear the building of smoke.

"The flat has suffered fire damage and there is also smoke damage and water damage to a number of surrounding flats.

Residents were evacuated after a suspected fire at Rodwell House in School Lane, Mistley. Picture: MATT WARRENResidents were evacuated after a suspected fire at Rodwell House in School Lane, Mistley. Picture: MATT WARREN

"Fire investigation officers will carry out an investigation into the cause of the fire."

There were no injuries reported.

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Coronation Street star pictured in Suffolk cafe

David Neilson, who plays Roy Cropper in ITV's Coronation Street, has been spotted at a Suffolk cafe. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/ PA IMAGES

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Traffic chaos as A140 CLOSED after crash between lorry and car

Accident on the A140 at Stonham Earl Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A12 reopens after vehicle fire closes both carriageways

A car caught fire on the A12 northbound Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Have you seen Venus dazzling in the night sky?

Astronomer, Neil Norman and Venus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/GETTY IMAGES

Barclays bank evacuated after strong smell of burning

Firefighters have evacuated the Barclays bank. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

50 residents evacuated after fire at large block of flats

Essex Fire and Rescue are attending a suspected fire at Rodwell House in School Lane in Mistley. Picture: MATT WARREN
Drive 24